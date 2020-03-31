EUR/USD: Reasons to end the quarter on a high note

EUR/USD is set for a crescendo as a turbulent month and quarter draw to an end. There are several reasons to believe the pair ends the quarter on a high note even though the general picture remains dark, FXStreet’s analysts Yohay Elam report.

Key quotes

“EUR/USD may have more room to the upside as money managers adjust their portfolios. Significant swings are likely toward the end of the European session.”

“China is showing signs of recovery. The manufacturing and services PMIs topped 50 points, signaling expansion and beating expectations. The data may improve the market mood and weigh on the safe-haven US dollar.”

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is working on a new plan. That would be positive for the economy.”

“Sentiment among consumers will be tested later in the day. The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence measure for March is projected to drop from the highs around 130 points.”