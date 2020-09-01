EUR/USD ready to clear the psychological 1.20 mark

Euro nears break above 1.20 while Tuesday's 4-hour chart is pointing to mildly overbought conditions, and the daily chart shows the next levels to watch with support seen at 1.1965 and psychological resistance at 1.20, FXStreet's analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“EUR/USD is benefiting from upside momentum on the 4-hour chart and is trading above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. On the other hand, the Relative Strength Index is around 70 – indicating overbought conditions.”
“Support is at 1.1965, the mid-August peak, and it is followed by 1.1930, a separator of ranges. Further down, 1.1880 provided some support and a critical line to watch is 1.1850 – which was a stubborn cap and also where the 50 SMA hits the price.”
“Clear resistance is at 1.20 – a psychologically level that also held EUR/USD back in 2018. To look for higher levels, the daily chart comes handy. The next level to watch is 1.2090, which capped the currency pair in late 2017. It is followed by 1.2160, a support line from early 2018. The next level to watch is 1.2210, a support line from later in 2018 when EUR/USD traded at higher ground.”
“The RSI on the daily chart is below 70, allowing for more rises.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
