EUR/USD rangebound still in play – Danske Bank

By Pablo Piovano

Analyst at Danske Bank Thomas Rosenlund noted the pair should stick to the consolidative theme as long as 1.0670/1.0700 holds.

Key Quotes

EUR/USD has moved higher on the back of the CNH short squeeze and Fed worries about the strong USD in the minutes from the meeting in December”.

“In addition, long USD positioning has clearly been cleared out across the board”.

“The 14-day RSI and MACD in EUR/USD are turning higher close to neutral territory, warning of further near-term gains. However, as long as key resistance around 1.0650-1.0700 holds, the recent trading range between 1.0350-1.0700 is still in play”.

 

  TREND INDEX OB/OS INDEX VOLATILY INDEX
15M Slightly Bullish Neutral High
1H Bullish Oversold Low
4H Bearish Neutral High
1D Slightly Bullish Neutral Low
1W Strongly Bearish Neutral High

 