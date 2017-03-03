EUR/USD: Range trading will persist - Westpac

Tim Riddell, Research Analyst at Westpac, explains that daily momentum appears to be breaking lower from neutral levels as EUR risks an interim flush to retest the 1.0350-1.0400 area and even though potential of a deeper flush should not be ignored, but the current bias is that range trading will persist and so EUR ought to base and rebound into month end.

Key Quotes

“Weekly

Slippage below 1.0300 would heighten risks of and early downside break, but bias is for another interim squeeze before the range genuinely breaks for a flip lower

Weekly momentum is supportive, but faltering. A weekly close above 1.0650 could refresh momentum support and allow for an interim squeeze to mid-range”

“Monthly