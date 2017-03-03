EUR/USD: Range trading will persist - Westpac

EUR/USD: Range trading will persist - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Tim Riddell, Research Analyst at Westpac, explains that daily momentum appears to be breaking lower from neutral levels as EUR risks an interim flush to retest the 1.0350-1.0400 area and even though potential of a deeper flush should not be ignored, but the current bias is that range trading will persist and so EUR ought to base and rebound into month end.
Key Quotes
“Weekly
- Slippage below 1.0300 would heighten risks of and early downside break, but bias is for another interim squeeze before the range genuinely breaks for a flip lower
- Weekly momentum is supportive, but faltering. A weekly close above 1.0650 could refresh momentum support and allow for an interim squeeze to mid-range”
“Monthly
- EUR/USD continues to consolidate (centred around 1.10), but with a bias for an eventual range flip to the downside before EUR can form a longer term base
- Although monthly momentum is neutral, it is also open to downside risks. The triangle-like consolidation remains in place, but prone to a downside flip”