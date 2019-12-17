Axel Rudolph, analyst at Commerzbank, suggests that EUR/USD once more flirts with the 200 day moving average at 1.1152, having last week briefly shot up to the 1.1200 mark.
Key Quotes
“Further range trading around the 200 day moving average is on the cards today. Above 1.1200 lie the 55 week moving average at 1.1208 and the August peak at 1.1249. Further up meanders the 200 week moving average at 1.1358 which remains in focus for the weeks to come.”
“It represents a critical break point on the topside from a medium term perspective. Support below the 1.1116 December 4 high and the 1.1097 November 21 high is seen at the December 6 low at 1.1040.”
“Failure at 1.0981 would target the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.0943. This is seen as the last defence for the 1.0879 October low. If revisited, we would look for signs of reversal from there.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
