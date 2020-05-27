EUR/USD range play continues ahead of Lagarde speech, EU summit

- EUR/USD keeps recent trading range with US-China tensions capping upside near 1.10.
- ECB's Lagarde is likely to reiterate the need for fiscal stimulus.
- The European Union is likely to deliver the long-awaited fiscal package on Wednesday.
While EUR/USD registered gains on Tuesday, the ascent stopped just short of 1.10, keeping the multi-week trading range of 1.1019-1.0727 intact. At press time, the currency pair is trading at 1.0962, representing a 0.17% decline on the day.
The decline could be associated with the worries about the US response to China's proposed security law for Hong Kong and the resulting haven demand for the greenback.
Focus on Lagarde speech
European Central Bank's (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, during her scheduled speech at 07:30 GMT, is likely to shed more light on the central bank's response to the coronavirus outbreak and whether it stands ready to do more if required.
Lagarde has long been calling for fiscal stimulus, which the Eurozone governments are yet to deliver. The President is likely to reiterate the need for governments to do more and support the central bank's efforts in battling the virus-induced slowdown.
The European Union (WU) is likely to unveil a stimulus plan on Wednesday to help the bloc recover from the economic slump. "It is needed because countries like Italy, Greece, France, Portugal or Spain, burdened with high debt and deeply reliant on tourism, will find it more difficult than more frugal countries in the north to restart their economies through borrowing," Reuters report says.
In the past, Netherlands, Sweden, Austria, and Denmark have opposed any stimulus plans that involve joint borrowing (community debt). Austria, however, looks to have softened its stance on the matter. "Austria is prepared to accept some grants in EU recovery fund," the country's finance minister Gernot Bluemel recently said, according to Bloomberg.
So, the long-awaited stimulus could finally come through, lifting the single currency higher across the board. A convincing move above 1.1019 would confirm the range breakout and put the bulls back into the driver's seat. The demand for put options or bearish bets on the common currency has already weakened to the lowest level in over two months.
However, if the size of the stimulus disappoints expectations, the single currency could face selling pressure.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0962
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.0982
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0884
|Daily SMA50
|1.0879
|Daily SMA100
|1.0961
|Daily SMA200
|1.1013
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0996
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0892
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.08
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1039
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0727
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0956
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0932
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0918
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0854
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0815
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1021
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.106
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1124
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
