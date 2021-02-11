EUR/USD: Rally pauses despite Powell's dovish comments

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD trades flat, having failed to take out 50-day SMA on Wednesday.
  • Fed chairman Powell's dovish comments fail to inspire dollar selling.
  • ECB's Lagarde uses strong words to describe Eurozone's low inflation situation, capping EUR's gains.

EUR/USD struggles to extend recent gains in the wake of dovish comments by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.

In prepared remarks for a webcast to the Economic Club of New York on Wednesday, Powell said that the job market is far from fully recovered and that the Fed isn't considering raising interest rates from the current near-zero levels.

Such comments typically attract offers for the US dollar. However, this time, the dollar bears have remained on the sidelines (at least till now). EUR/USD is currently trading unchanged on the day near 1.2120, having faced rejection at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) resistance above 1.2140 on Wednesday.

Indeed, the recovery rally from Friday's multi-week low of 1.1952 looks to have stalled. Likely playing the spoilsport is the European Central Bank Governor Christine Lagarde's take on inflation. On Wednesday, Lagarde said that inflation is unlikely to move toward the bank's 2% target over the medium term, indirectly hinting at a prolonged monetary easing. "This is more dovish than their comments last month when they suggested that they may not need to use the full PEPP envelope if financing conditions remained favorable," Lien noted.

Looking forward, a continued rally signaled by technical indicators could remain elusive courtesy of Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery and potential risk-off due to rising bond yields. The data calendar is light on Thursday, with just US weekly jobless claims scheduled for release at 13:30 GMT.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2121
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.212
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.21
Daily SMA50 1.2157
Daily SMA100 1.1979
Daily SMA200 1.1721
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2144
Previous Daily Low 1.2109
Previous Weekly High 1.2138
Previous Weekly Low 1.1952
Previous Monthly High 1.235
Previous Monthly Low 1.2054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2131
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2122
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2105
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2089
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2069
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.214
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.216
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2175

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

