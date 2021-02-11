EUR/USD: Rally pauses despite Powell's dovish comments

- EUR/USD trades flat, having failed to take out 50-day SMA on Wednesday.
- Fed chairman Powell's dovish comments fail to inspire dollar selling.
- ECB's Lagarde uses strong words to describe Eurozone's low inflation situation, capping EUR's gains.
EUR/USD struggles to extend recent gains in the wake of dovish comments by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.
In prepared remarks for a webcast to the Economic Club of New York on Wednesday, Powell said that the job market is far from fully recovered and that the Fed isn't considering raising interest rates from the current near-zero levels.
Such comments typically attract offers for the US dollar. However, this time, the dollar bears have remained on the sidelines (at least till now). EUR/USD is currently trading unchanged on the day near 1.2120, having faced rejection at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) resistance above 1.2140 on Wednesday.
Indeed, the recovery rally from Friday's multi-week low of 1.1952 looks to have stalled. Likely playing the spoilsport is the European Central Bank Governor Christine Lagarde's take on inflation. On Wednesday, Lagarde said that inflation is unlikely to move toward the bank's 2% target over the medium term, indirectly hinting at a prolonged monetary easing. "This is more dovish than their comments last month when they suggested that they may not need to use the full PEPP envelope if financing conditions remained favorable," Lien noted.
Looking forward, a continued rally signaled by technical indicators could remain elusive courtesy of Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery and potential risk-off due to rising bond yields. The data calendar is light on Thursday, with just US weekly jobless claims scheduled for release at 13:30 GMT.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2121
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.212
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.21
|Daily SMA50
|1.2157
|Daily SMA100
|1.1979
|Daily SMA200
|1.1721
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2144
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2109
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2138
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1952
|Previous Monthly High
|1.235
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2131
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2105
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2089
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2069
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.214
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.216
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2175
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attempts recovery towards 0.7750 after Biden-Xi phone call
AUD/USD bounces back towards 0.7750 after the Biden-Xi phone call lifts the market mood. The aussie also takes cues from the upbeat comments on the economy from Australia's Treasury Secretary. The S&P 500 futures have erased losses to regain 3,900.
Gold sellers flirt with 200-HMA amid downbeat Sino-American headlines
Gold remains depressed around $1,837, down 0.30% intraday. The yellow metal recently refreshed the day’s low to $1,834.10 following the news concerning talks between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
DOGE fever spreads to China as it prepares for a 22% downswing
Dogecoin has been the most significant contributor to the crypto-related chatter on various social media channels. The ‘Meme Coin’ rallied again, surpassing the previous record high, and achieved a new all-time high of $0.089.
GBP/USD: Bulls seem tiring above 1.3800, weekly support line in focus
GBP/USD eases from the highest levels since April 2018 marked the previous day. The cable sellers take advantage of bearish MACD and ease of marking a correction while targeting an upward sloping trend line from February 04.
US Dollar Index rebound eyes weekly resistance below 91.00
US dollar index (DXY) wavers around mid-90.00s during Thursday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped to the lowest since January 27 before bouncing off 90.25 the previous day.