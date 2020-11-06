EUR/USD: Rally, consolidation and a fresh rally

EUR/USD has shied away from the overbought territory on the 4-hour chart, which is painting a bullish picture, and may now be ready to resume its rise, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“Euro/dollar continues benefiting from upside momentum on the 4-hour chart and the Relative Strength Index is still below 70 – outside overbought conditions. The pair trades above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. All in all, bulls are in control – as long as the RSI does not leap.”
“Resistance awaits at 1.1860, Thursday's high, followed by 1.1880, October's peak, and then by 1.19 and 1.1920.”
“Some support awaits at 1.1840, a peak in late October, followed by 1.1790, a stepping stone on the way up, and then by 1.1760 and 1.1720.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
