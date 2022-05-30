EUR/USD rallies to fresh monthly highs into upper 1.0700s, bolstered by faltering buck, spicey EZ inflation

- EUR/USD hit fresh monthly highs in the 1.0770s on Monday as the buck continued to ease.
- Spicey German and Spanish HICP numbers also helped to underpin the euro by shoring up ECB tightening expectations.
- More Eurozone inflation data is out on Tuesday ahead of a busy week of tier one US data releases.
Whilst spicey German and Spanish HICP inflation numbers helping things for the euro, a positive tone to risk appetite and a subsequent continued broad weakening of the US dollar saw EUR/USD push convincingly above its 50-Day Moving Average for the first time since mid-February on Monday. The pair was last trading in the 1.0760s, up about 0.3% on the day in US holiday-thinned trade and at monthly highs.
Indeed, the pair looks set to close the month about 2.2% higher, which would mark its best one-month performance in over a year. EUR/USD’s rebound is even more impressive when viewed in the context of where it started – at rock bottom mid-month lows in the mid-1.0300s. The pair has bounced over 4.0% since May 13, driven by a combination of USD long-position squaring and a closing of the divergence in Fed/ECB policy tightening expectations.
In the past few weeks, US inflation data (both CPI and Core PCE) has added fuel to the idea that US inflation has now peaked, which eases the pressure on the Fed to tighten so aggressively in H2 2022 and 2023. Meanwhile, communication from the ECB has continued to get more hawkish, and in the wake of Monday’s hot inflation data, some are even talking about a hike being brought forward to next week’s meeting.
Focus remains on Eurozone inflation on Tuesday with the preliminary May numbers being released out of France and the Eurozone as a whole. Then there is a barrage of tier one US data scheduled for the rest of the week, culminating in the official May labour market report on Friday.
If the wage growth component of the labour market report shows signs of easing, this could further contribute to the peak inflation narrative and underpin further upside in EUR/USD. But the pair has run into an important area of resistance, with the March low around 1.0800 notable.
EUR/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0733
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0736
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0566
|Daily SMA50
|1.0749
|Daily SMA100
|1.0995
|Daily SMA200
|1.126
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0765
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0697
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0765
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0552
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1076
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0471
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0739
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0632
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0768
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0801
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0836
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
