EUR/USD rallies to 1.1880 as fresh US stimulus hopes boost risk appetite

- EUR/USD rallies for the fourth consecutive day to hit one-month highs at 1.1880.
- The US dollar dives amid hopes of a US COVID-19 stimulus deal.
- EUR/USD might appreciate to 1.20 in December – Danske Bank.
The euro has rallied for the fourth consecutive day against the US dollar on Wednesday, extending its recovery from last week lows at 1.1685 to one-month highs near 1.1900.
Euro appreciates on US dollar weakness
The common currency has rallied nearly 0.5% so far today, with the US dollar trading at multi-week lows after US President, Donald Trump, suggested he is ready to accept a large coronavirus-relief package. This has boosted investor’s optimism which has favoured riskier currencies, increasing negative pressure on the dollar.
The White House spokesperson, Allysa Farah affirmed she is optimistic about the fiscal deal and President Trump suggested that he would be willing to agree on the $2.2 trillion bill proposed by the Democrat party. Trump’s position, however, contrasts whit that of the Senate Republicans who have made public their opposition to a large bill.
EUR/USD seen at 1.20 in December – Danske Bank
In a mid-term perspective, the FX analysis team at Danske Bank observes the euro marching towards 1.20 in December: “A Brexit solution, a Biden win and an EU budget agreement may culminate in December to move EUR/USD to 1.20, which remains our best (and base) case scenario. There is a risk we are too optimistic and if we do not see improvements over December, we expect to shift our one-to-twelve month profile (currently 1.20 on six-month) in favour of USD.”
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1873
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|1.1822
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1737
|Daily SMA50
|1.1796
|Daily SMA100
|1.1616
|Daily SMA200
|1.1288
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1841
|Previous Daily Low
|1.176
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1827
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1688
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2011
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.181
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1791
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1774
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1727
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1694
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1855
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1888
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1936
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
