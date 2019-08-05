EUR/USD rallies beyond mid-1.1100s, over 1-week tops amid notable USD supply

- Tumbling US bond yields weigh heavily on the USD and helped gain traction.
- The negative German yield curve does little to hinder the ongoing recovery move.
- Traders now eye US ISM non-manufacturing PMI for some short-term impetus.
The EUR/USD pair continued gaining positive traction through the mid-European session on Monday and climbed to over one-week tops, around the 1.1175 region in the last hour.
Bulls maintained their dominant position at the start of a new trading week and assisted the pair to build on its recent bounce from the vicinity of the key 1.1000 psychological mark - over 26-month lows set last Thursday in the aftermath of a hawkish rate cut by the Fed. The ongoing slump in the US Treasury bond yields, amid the global flight to safety, weighed heavily on the US Dollar, which was eventually seen as one of the key factors fueling the pair's ongoing short-covering bounce for the third consecutive session on Monday.
The US President Donald Trump's unexpected announcement to slap 10% additional tariffs on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports from September 1, followed by China's warning to retaliate against the new US tariffs resurfaced fears of a full-blown trade war between the world's two largest economies. The latest trade-related developments dampened investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets and the same was evident from a sea of red across equity markets, which boosted demand for traditional safe-haven assets.
Meanwhile, the positive momentum seemed rather unaffected by the fact that the entire German yield curve was below zero on Friday. In fact, the German 10-year Bund yield fell well below the European Central Bank's (ECB) negative deposit rate to a record low level of -0.501%, albeit did little to hinder the ongoing recovery move, with the USD price dynamics acting as an exclusive driver of the pair's bullish momentum over the past few trading sessions.
Moving ahead, Monday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of ISM non-manufacturing PMI, will now be looked upon for some immediate respite for the USD bulls and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1172
|Today Daily Change
|0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|1.1108
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1187
|Daily SMA50
|1.1236
|Daily SMA100
|1.1234
|Daily SMA200
|1.1301
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1118
|Previous Daily Low
|1.107
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1164
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1027
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1099
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1088
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1051
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1032
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1127
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1146
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1175
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1200 amid risk aversion, weak US data
EUR/USD is extending its recovery toward 1.1200 after the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI missed with 53.7 points. Markets are focused on trade tension and risk aversion underpins the pair.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2150 amid upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2150, off the lows. Markit's UK Services PMI for July came out at above expectations at 51.4 points, reflecting growth. Earlier, elections speculation weighed.
USD/JPY: yen runs on risk aversion
The USD/JPY pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to rebound around 30-pips from fresh multi-month lows set earlier this Monday. US-China trade war fears continued to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status.
Gold: Bulls in control near multi-year tops, gearing up for a move towards $1500 mark
Given that the precious metal managed to defend and witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the $1400 round figure mark, a sustained breakthrough a recent trading range resistance – around the $1448-50 region, was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders.
China is buying the Bitcoin rocket
The headline of my article last Friday laid the case for how the Crypto market was looking at the Moon again – but maybe it wasn't a group trip. The devaluation of the Yuan triggers a revaluation of Bitcoin. The Altcoins are the losers and they stay far behind.