EUR/USD rallies back above 1.1000 as buck wanes despite hawkish Fed interest rate guidance

- Despite the more hawkish than expected Fed, EUR/USD rallied and is at session highs in the 1.1030s.
- The Fed signaled rate hikes at every remaining meeting this year and four more in 2023, pushing US yields higher.
- But it was risk-on after Powell’s presser and a rally in equities weighed on USD demand.
Though most analysts, economists and commentators were unanimous in their agreement that the latest Fed policy announcement and round of the remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell was far more hawkish than expected, markets do not seem to have gotten the memo. The central bank hiked interest rates as expected, with the surprise coming in the new dot-plots, which showed that the median expectation of Fed members is for 25bps rate hikes at all of this year's remaining meetings (i.e. another six), followed by a further four in 2023. That means the Federal Funds rate reaching 1.75-2.0% by the end of 2022 and 2.75-3.0% by the end of 2.23.
Powell’s remarks were suitably hawkish to match the new interest rate guidance and even though this sent US yields higher across the curve, that was not enough to trigger a lasting rally in the US dollar. After dipping as low as the 1.0950s in the immediate aftermath of the Fed’s initial policy announcement, EUR/USD has now been able to recover all the way back to the 1.1030s, where it trades higher by about 0.7% on the day and is eyeing a test of last week’s highs to the north of 1.1100.
Analysts were at a loss to explain why the dollar could hold onto its initial post-Fed announcement gains. It could have something to do with equities rallying in wake of Powell’s press conference, thus reducing the demand for safe-haven currencies like the buck. Again, analysts weren't sure why US equities would rally on a more hawkish Fed. It could be because equity market investors deem the Fed’s hawkish shift on Wednesday as appropriate and necessary. If so, gone are the days where equity investors crave a dovish Fed no matter what.
In the current environment of high inflation, perhaps equity investors are taking the view that its better for long-term earnings if the Fed lifts interest rates and brings back price stability than keeping interest rates lower. Either way, if this is the new mindset, that means equity market downside as a result of Fed hawkishness might be more limited going forward, meaning lesser demand for the safe-haven dollar. However, the dollar still stands to benefit from widening rate differentials versus its G10 peers, so it seems unlikely that Wednesday’s rally would be the start of a more sustained move higher. A retest of recent lows around 1.0800 seems more likely that a recovery back above 1.1200 at this point.
EUR/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1036
|Today Daily Change
|0.0081
|Today Daily Change %
|0.74
|Today daily open
|1.0955
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1129
|Daily SMA50
|1.1256
|Daily SMA100
|1.1313
|Daily SMA200
|1.1549
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.102
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0926
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1121
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0806
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0984
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0962
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0914
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0873
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0821
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1008
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.106
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1101
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
