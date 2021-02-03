EUR/USD: Put options are again drawing bids; risk reversal shows

EUR/USD's options market data shows investors are again adding bets to position for a decline in the single currency.

The one-month risk reversal, which measures the difference between calls and puts prices, has fallen back to -0.40, having bounced to near-zero levels in the third week of January.

A call option gives the holder the right but not obligation to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A put option represents a right to sell.