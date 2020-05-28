EUR/USD pushes higher to 1.1040, new monthly highs

- EUR/USD advances further to monthly tops around 1.1040.
- Advanced US Q1 GDP came in below expectations at -5.0%.
- German flash CPI contracted 0.1% on a monthly basis in May.
The bid tone around the European currency stays well and sound for another session on Thursday and is now lifting EUR/USD to new monthly tops around 1.1040.
EUR/USD faces extra gains above 1.1000
EUR/USD is up for the third straight session on Thursday and is looking to consolidate further the breakout of the psychological barrier at 1.10 the figure, always on the back of persistent weakness surrounding the buck.
Adding extra downside pressure to the dollar, the second estimate of the US Q1 GDP showed the economy is now seen shrinking at a yearly 5.0%, while Initial Claims topped 2 million citizens during last week.
On the not-so-negative side, Continuing Claims rose a tad above 21 million and headline Durable Goods Orders contracted 17.2%, both prints coming in above previous estimates.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD has finally managed to reclaim the 1.1000 barrier and above, initially allowing for the continuation of the uptrend, at least in the very near term. In the meantime, USD-dynamics and US-China trade effervescence keep driving the sentiment in the global markets. On the domestic scenario, the euro is deriving extra oxygen from news of an aid package proposed by the European Commission as well as progress on the re-opening of economies in the Old Continent. Further legs for the pair can be found in the solid position of the euro area’s current account.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is advancing 0.29% at 1.1035 and a break above 1.1040 (monthly high May 28) would target 1.1147 (weekly high Mar.27) en route to 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally). On the other hand, immediate contention emerges at 1.0870 (weekly low May 26) seconded by 1.0774 (weekly low May 14) and finally 1.0727 (monthly low Apr.24).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
