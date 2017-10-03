EUR/USD pushes higher post-Payrolls

EUR/USD has accelerated the initial positive momentum and is now advancing to fresh daily tops further north of the 1.0600 handle following US Non-farm Payrolls.

EUR/USD prints fresh peaks on NFP

The bid tone is gathering steam around the euro on Friday, now encouraging the pair to extend the squeeze higher after the US economy created 235K jobs during February, beating estimates at 190K and down from January’s 238K (revised from 227K).

Further data showed the unemployment rate slipped to 4.7% and Average Hourly Earnings rose at a monthly 0.2% (vs. 0.3% exp.)

EUR/USD levels to watch

At the moment the pair is gaining 0.48% at 1.0629 facing the next resistance a 1.0659 (100-day sma) and then 1.0682 (high Feb.16). On the downside, a break below 1.0525 (low Mar.9) would target 1.0513 (low Mar.1) en route to 1.0499 (low Mar.3).