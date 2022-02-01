EUR/USD pushes higher and visits 1.1270 as risk-on persists

- EUR/USD remains bid and targets the 1.1300 mark.
- Germany Unemployment Rate ticked lower to 5.1% in January.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI next of relevance in the NA session.
The optimism around the European currency remains well and sound and EUR/USD clinches new peaks near 1.1270 on turnaround Tuesday.
EUR/USD remains bid on risk appetite, focuses on data
EUR/USD advances for the third session in a row and gradually approaches the key 1.1300 neighbourhood bolstered by the re-emergence of quite firm appetite for riskier assets and the continuation of the downside in the greenback.
Collaborating with the offered stance in the dollar, US yields remain on the defensive, while yields of the German 10y Bund now recede some ground after Monday’s tops past 0.03%.
Further weakness in the buck came after FOMC’s R.Bostic suggested on Monday that a Fed’s 50 bps interest rate hike should be out of the table in March.
In the domestic docket, the German and EMU final Manufacturing PMIs came in a tad softer than the preliminary readings at 59.8 and 58.7, respectively, for the month of January. Still in Germany, encouraging figures from the labour market saw the jobless rate retreating to 5.1% in January, with 2.345M persons unemployed, and the Unemployment Change shrinking by 48K people. Earlier in the session, Retail Sales contracted 5.5% MoM in December and came in flat vs. December 2020.
Later in the US data sphere, the ISM Manufacturing PMI will grab all the attention followed by the final January Manufacturing PMI tracked by Markit.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD extended the bounce off 1.1120 (January 28) and now re-targets the 1.1300 barrier amidst improved risk appetite trends and the renewed selling mood in the dollar. Moving forward, the outlook for the pair remains far from rosy despite the rebound, particularly in light of the Fed’s imminent start of the tightening cycle vs. the accommodative-for-longer stance in the ECB, despite the high inflation in the euro area is not giving any things of cooling down for the time being. On another front, the unabated advance of the coronavirus pandemic remains as the exclusive factor to look at when it comes to economic growth prospects and investors’ morale in the region.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Retail Sales/Unemployment Rate/Unemployment Change/Final January Manufacturing PMI, EMU Unemployment Rate/Final January Manufacturing PMI (Tuesday) – EMU Flash January CPI (Wednesday) – EMU, Germany Final January Services PMI, ECB Meeting (Thursday) – EMU Retail Sales (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. ECB stance/potential reaction to the persistent elevated inflation in the region. ECB tapering speculation/rate path. Italy elects President of the Republic in late January. Presidential elections in France in April. Geopolitical concerns from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.22% at 1.1257 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1269 (weekly high Feb.1) seconded by 1.1304 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.1369 (high Jan.20). On the other hand, a break below 1.1121 (2022 low Jan.28) would target 1.1100 (round level) en route to 1.1000 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1250 on Fed dovishness, ahead of data
EUR/USD has been pushing higher above 1.1250 amid the upbeat mood, underpinned by dovish comments from Fed officials. Expectations of looser US monetary policy and better than expected Germa jobs figures boost the pair. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD surges to 1.35, shrugs off Boris' travails
GBP/USD has been advancing toward 1.35, dismissing deeper UK PM Johnson's intensifying political scandal. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 57.3 points.
Gold bears have the upper hand below 200-DMA, around $1,805 area
Gold attracted some buying near the $1,785 region on Monday and ended the day in the green, snapping three consecutive days of the losing streak to the lowest level since December 16. The USD witnessed aggressive long-unwinding trade and extended some support to the commodity.
DOGE to jump to $0.16
Dogecoin price action resembles Ripple and its lack of volatility. Despite this, investors can expect DOGE to see a minor run-up over the course of this week.
ISM Manufacturing PMI January Preview: Fed policy counts on a continuing US expansion Premium
The Federal Reserve’s new anti-inflation rate policy has an unstated condition: The US must maintain a healthy expansion. Fed governors might find it difficult or impossible to raise interest rates in an economy with weak or stagnant growth.