EUR/USD pulls back from overnight highs on caution ahead of Powell’s speech

- EUR/USD drifts slightly lower in Asia, now trades in the red near 1.1820.
- Caution ahead of Powell's speech Thurs dampens trading activity, as per Reuters.
- Fed's chief is likely to signal tolerance for high inflation.
The buying interest around the single currency is weakening on Wednesday and dragging EUR/USD lower. The pair is currently trading at 1.818, representing a 0.125 decline on the day, having clocked a high of 1.1844 on Tuesday.
Caution ahead of Powell’s speech
Federal Reserve’s chairman Powell is expected to open the Kansas City Fed's annual economic policy conference on Thursday with an update on how the central bank plans to adjust its monetary policy to boost inflation amid a coronavirus pandemic that has pushed the US economy into recession.
Powell is widely expected to signal willingness to allow inflation to run higher than normal for a period of time. Such a change in strategy will likely bolster inflation expectations and weigh over the greenback. However, with the dovish expectations built in, the scope for disappointment is high. This uncertainty seems to have injected caution into the market place ahead of the event.
The pair could continue to trade within Monday’s trading range of 1.1784 to 1.1850 during the day ahead. The European data calendar is empty, however, the US is set to report data for Durable Goods Orders at 12:30 GMT. The pair, therefore, may witness some volatility during the American trading hours. Speech by European Central Bank’s Schnabel at 11:30 GMT is unlikely to yield big moves in the single currency.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1818
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.1834
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1817
|Daily SMA50
|1.1543
|Daily SMA100
|1.1264
|Daily SMA200
|1.1152
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1844
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1784
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1966
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1754
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1185
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1821
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1807
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1798
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1761
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1739
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1857
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.188
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1917
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of US data, Powell's speech
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, but off the highs. The US dollar is rising as investors pare bets that Fed Chair Powell would announce another boost to monetary stimulus. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed after consumer confidence disappointed.
GBP/USD edges lower amid dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150 as the dollar gains ground and deadlocked Brexit talks weigh on the pound. Chief EU Negotiator Barnier reportedly told euro states to be "cold-blooded" with Britain.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1920-15 region
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Wednesday and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1915 region in the last hour.
Forex Today: Risk appetite fades, dollar recovers, amid fears of the Fed, ahead of data
The dollar is rising and stocks are edging lower after the reverse moves on Tuesday as tension mounts ahead of Fed Powell's speech. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed after weak consumer confidence and hopes for a vaccine remain high.
WTI battles $43.50 during post-API run-up, eyes EIA data
WTI battles $43.50 during post-API run-up. The energy benchmark surged to the highest in three weeks, flashing the biggest gains in two months, the previous day. API Weekly Crude Oil Stocks dropped below -4.264M prior to -4.524M during the week ended on August 21.