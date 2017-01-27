EUR/USD pullback should struggle near 1.0650/10 – Commerzbank

By Pablo Piovano

Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, sees the pair’s downside facing tough support in the 1.0650/10 band.

Key Quotes

EUR/USD has at last started to react lower and is now eroding the 1.0682 short term uptrend. The Elliott wave count on the daily is suggesting that the pullback will halt circa 1.0650/10 and failure here is needed to add weight to the idea that the correction higher is complete and would cast attention back to the 1.0372/40 recent lows. The intraday Elliott wave counts are more negative”.

“Currently we remain unable to rule out a move to 1.0820/26 50% retracement and the top of the cloud and 1.0875 the December high, although this is looking less likely. This will make little impact on the overall bearish chart”.

 

Sell 58%
Buy 42%
100.0%58.0%05560657075808590951000
Avg Sell Price 1.0700
Avg Buy Price 1.0637
Liquidity Distribution
1.01571.06701.09201.01571.06701.0920SellBuy

 