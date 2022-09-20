EUR/USD pullback eyes 1.0000 on hawkish Fed bets, inflation concerns, ECB’s Lagarde eyed

- EUR/USD retreats from one-week high, snaps four-day uptrend.
- Sour sentiment, pre-Fed anxiety joins China/Europe chatters to recall bears.
- Multi-day low of US inflation expectations raised short-squeeze fears to underpin corrective bounce.
- Second-tier US data, speech from ECB President Lagarde eyed for fresh impulse.
EUR/USD takes offers to renew intraday low around 1.0020 as risk appetite weakens during full markets on Tuesday. In addition to the return of the Japanese and British traders after a long weekend, fears surrounding China and Europe join a cautious mood ahead of the key weekly events to weigh on the major currency pair.
Full markets keep the yields on a firmer footing while portraying the fears of recession. As a result, the US 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields remain sidelined at the highest levels since April 2011 and October 2007 in that order. Also, Japan’s 10-year Government Bond yields (JGBs) jump to the highest since 2016. It should be noted that the S&P 500 Futures fade the previous day’s bounce off a two-month low around 3,920 to also signal the fading optimism.
Monday’s ninth consecutive fall in the US NAHB Housing Market Index joined the multi-day low of the US inflation expectations to previously favor the EUR/USD buyers. The US inflation expectations, as per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, dropped for the third consecutive day to a two-month low near 2.34% by the end of Monday’s North American trading session. More importantly, the 5-year breakeven inflation rate per the FRED data dropped to the lowest levels since September 2021, at 2.44% at the latest.
Additionally, hopes that the market players are already certain about the Fed’s 0.75% rate hike and the same could allow the EUR/USD buyers to pare previous losses around the yearly low after the actual announcements seemed to have favored the recovery moves previously.
Elsewhere, hopes of a major stimulus from the European Commission and hawkish speech from the European Central Bank (ECB) officials also seemed to have favored the EUR/USD buyers.
It’s worth noting, however, that the return of the risk-off is likely to join the pre-event anxiety to exert downside pressure on the EUR/USD prices. That said, ECB President Christine Lagarde may allow the pair sellers to take a breather should she miss the mention of economic fears. Even so, the hawkish Fed expectations keep bears hopeful.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the 50-SMA immediate hurdle surrounding 1.0035 becomes necessary for the EUR/USD buyers to retake control. Otherwise, the 0.9945 support holds the key to the EUR/USD pair’s further downside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0021
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.0024
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9992
|Daily SMA50
|1.0097
|Daily SMA100
|1.0313
|Daily SMA200
|1.0724
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0029
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9966
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0198
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9945
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0005
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.999
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9984
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9943
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.992
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0047
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.007
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.011
