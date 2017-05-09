EUR/USD: Projections revised upwards, from 1.08 to 1.15 this year - BAML

EUR/USD: Projections revised upwards, from 1.08 to 1.15 this year - BAMLBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at BofA Merrill Lynch are revising their EUR/USD projections upwards, from 1.08 to 1.15 this year and from 1.15 to 1.19 next year.
Key Quotes
“We revise our EUR/USD projections upwards, following the recent strong appreciation, but retain a bearish path for year-end. We now forecast EUR/USD at 1.15 by end-2017 and 1.19 by end-2018, which is still below current levels for both years. We have been forecasting EUR/USD at 1.08 by end-2017, appreciating to 1.15 in 2018 as the ECB tapers QE.”
“We remain bearish EUR/USD by year-end, as the cross has overshot and we see asymmetric risks from central bank surprises.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.