EUR/USD probing session lows near 1.1870, US CPI, BoE eyed

EUR/USD probing session lows near 1.1870, US CPI, BoE eyedBy Pablo Piovano
Sellers keep flowing into the single currency during the second half of the week, now dragging EUR/USD to the area of fresh lows around 1.1870.
EUR/USD weaker ahead of US CPI
The pair is prolonging the weekly correction lower today, down for the second session in a row and posting at the same time fresh multi-day lows in the proximity of 1.1870.
The greenback has recovered the smile after investors remain optimistic over the likeliness of some announcement regarding Trump’s tax reform plans, as per yesterday’s news from the White House.
Also supporting the buck, yields of the US1 10-year reference managed to regain the boundaries of 2.20% late on Wednesday, just to ease some ground ahead of the opening bell in Euroland today.
Data wise in the euro area today, final CPI prints for the month of August in France and Italy should be far from making a noticeable impact on the markets. However, the BoE interest rate decision and US CPI figures stay poised to drive the sentiment in the markets later in the day.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.11% at 1.1870 and a break below 1.1823 (low Aug.31) would target 1.1816 (5-month support line) en route to 1.1723 (55-day sma). On the upside, the next resistance aligns at 1.1932 (10-day sma) followed by 1.2041 (high Sep.11) and finally 1.2092 (2017 high Sep.6).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.