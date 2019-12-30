EUR/USD: Probing 1.12 after biggest single-day gain since Aug. 5

  • EUR/USD on Friday printed its biggest daily gain in nearly five months. 
  • Gold rally and the bullish setup on the weekly chart favor a strong move above 1.12. 
  • German data is expected to show retail sales rose 1% in November. 

EUR/USD is attempting a convincing break above 1.12 amid broad-based US dollar weakness.

The currency pair is currently trading at 1.1196, representing a 0.20% gain on the day, having hit a high of 1.1210 in Asia.

Biggest daily gain in nearly five months

EUR/USD rose 0.72% on Friday, confirming the biggest single-day gain since Aug. 5. On that day, the single currency had rallied by 0.87%. 

Markets offered US dollars on continued de-escalation of Sino-US trade tensions which weighed over the risk sentiment throughout 2019. 

Gold rally and technicals favor upside

Dollar's bearish trend continued in Asia and looks to have legs, as gold, a hard currency, is reporting a 3% gain on a month-to-date basis in dollar terms and is expected to put on a good show next year. The trend in the gold market is widely used as an indicator to confirm the bullish/bearish price action in the US dollar. 

EUR/USD's bullish case looks stronger with the weekly chart reporting an upside break of the trendline connecting September 2018 and June 2019 highs. 

Focus on German data

The German data due at 07:00 GMT is expected to show consumer spending, as represented by retail sales, rose 1 percent month-on-month in November, following a 1.9% contraction in October. 

An above-forecast reading would bolster the bullish case and will likely yield a strong move above 1.12.

A break above 1.12 may remain elusive if the German data misses estimates by a big margin. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1196
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.1176
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1107
Daily SMA50 1.1085
Daily SMA100 1.1062
Daily SMA200 1.1144
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1189
Previous Daily Low 1.1095
Previous Weekly High 1.1189
Previous Weekly Low 1.1069
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1154
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1131
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1118
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.106
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1024
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1212
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1248
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1306

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

