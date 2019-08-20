- EUR/USD comes under selling pressure near 1.1070.
- German 10-year Bund yield tumble to lows near -0.67%.
- German Producer Prices rose more than expected in July.
A bout of selling pressure is now hitting the single currency and dragging EUR/USD to fresh weekly lows in the 1.1070 region.
EUR/USD focused on risk trends, data
The pair is prolonging the leg lower for yet another session on Tuesday, shifting the attention to the 1.1070/60 band after failing to extend the initial spike beyond the 1.1090 region.
The move lower in spot comes in tandem with another dip in yields of the key German 10-year Bund to the -0.67% zone following yesterday’s rebound to the -0.62% area.
In the meantime, the greenback is flirting with two-week highs when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY) against the backdrop of absent developments from the trade front and some mild bias towards the risk-off trading.
In the docket, German Producer Prices surprised to the upside in July, rising 0.1% inter-month and 1.1% from a year earlier. Later in the day, Construction Output in the broader euro zone is also due.
What to look for around EUR
EUR has finally succumbed to the downside pressure and is extending the recent breakdown of the 1.1100 handle on the back of shrinking ‘repatriation’ forces, renewed buying interest surrounding the buck and expectations of ECB easing. That said, sustained bullish attempts in the pair still look flimsy amidst ECB’s preparations for a fresh wave of monetary stimulus (most likely to be announced in September), including a potential reduction of interest rates, the re-start of the QE programme and a probable tiered deposit rate system. This scenario has been confirmed as of late following poor results from the euro-docket, adding to the unremitting deterioration of the economic outlook in the region. On another front, Italian politics has resurfaced as a source of uncertainty as of late and is expected to weigh on the sentiment sooner rather than later.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.02% at 1.1075 and faces immediate contention at 1.1066 (low Aug.16) seconded by 1.1026 (2019 low Aug.1) and finally 1.0839 (monthly low May 11 2017). On the flip side, a break above 1.1141 (21-day SMA) would target 1.1224 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.1282 (high Jul.19).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1100 amid stimulus concerns
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.1100 as investors fear that Germany's potential stimulus package will be insufficient. Tension is mounting toward Powell's critical speech on Friday.
GBP/USD struggles 1.2100 amid growing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2100, down. UK PM Johnson's request to abandon the Irish backstop in the Brexit accord was rebuffed by the EU ahead of top-level meetings.
USD/JPY retraces from 3-day top as risk-on takes a breather
The Asian traders look for further details to extend the USD/JPY pair’s previous run-up as a pullback emerges on the chart around 106.60 heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Gold: Bearish outside bar reversal favors drop to $1,480
Gold closed well below $1,504 on Monday, validating the bearish outside bar candlestick pattern created on Friday. A bearish outside bar candle occurs when the price action for a specific day falls outside the high and low of the preceding day.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Planning the next bullish move after consolidating gains
Trading cryptos is not a one-way street – meteoric unstoppable gains belong to the past. Nevertheless, the bullish sentiment seems to prevail. Digital coins advanced on Monday and are consolidating on Tuesday.