EUR/USD probes three-day downtrend near 0.9750 as DXY retreats ahead of US inflation, Fed Minutes

- EUR/USD remains directionless at one-week low, retreats from intraday high of late.
- DXY eases amid the US holiday but fears of EU recession, dovish ECB bets challenge the pair buyers.
- US CPI, FOMC Minutes will be crucial for near-term directions but bears are likely to keep the reins.
EUR/USD bears take a breather around mid-0.9700s, following a three-day downtrend, as an extended holiday in the US probes the sellers amid a sluggish Monday. Also likely to have put a floor under the prices could be the cautious mood ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles around a one-week high after rising for the last three consecutive days. In doing so, the greenback gauge pauses the previous week’s reversal of the 20-year high, marked late in September.
While the US holiday probed the DXY bulls, China’s return and the market’s chatters over the global central banks’ likely pause in the rate hike trajectory, ex-Fed, seemed to have also probed the EUR/USD bears of late.
It’s worth noting that Friday’s US jobs report bolstered the hawkish Fed bets while the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) lesser-than-forecast rate hike and the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting accounts challenged the rate hike expectations elsewhere.
The US jobs report for September showed that the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose to 265K versus the 250K expected. Also portraying the strength of the US employment conditions, as well as weighing on the market’s mood, was an unexpected fall in the Unemployment Rate to 3.5% compared to forecasts suggesting no change in the 3.7% prior. Following that, the CME’s FedWatch tool signals the 78% chance for the US central bank’s 75 bps rate hike in November.
On the other hand, the ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts mentioned that some officials preferred a wider rate hike of 50 bps, versus the 75 bps announced. Also likely to have helped the EUR/USD bears could be the downbeat prints of the Eurozone Retail Sales and German statistics, not to forget the fears of economic slowdown in the bloc due to the looming energy crisis. It should be noted that the old continent announced fresh sanctions on Russian oil during the last week and amplified the energy fears whereas the latest explosion on the Crimean bridge adds strength to the geopolitical fears.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures dropped for the fourth consecutive day while poking the monthly low near 3,630, down 0.40% intraday at the latest. That said, the US 10- Treasury yields rose for eight consecutive weeks in the last before pausing around 3.90%.
Looking forward, this week’s annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), as well as updates on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s emergency meeting, on Monday, could entertain the pair traders ahead of the US inflation data and the Fed minutes. However, the bears are likely to keep the reins as the US economy has fewer challenges as compared to the oil continent.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD portrays the sixth pullback from the 50-DMA hurdle, around 0.9990 at the latest, which in turn joins the bearish MACD signals to direct sellers towards the yearly low of 0.9535 before highlighting the September 2001 top near 0.6335.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9744
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.9745
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9861
|Daily SMA50
|0.9996
|Daily SMA100
|1.0211
|Daily SMA200
|1.0618
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9817
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9726
|Previous Weekly High
|1
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9761
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9782
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9708
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9672
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9617
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9799
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9854
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.989
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 0.9750 as US dollar recovers
EUR/USD resumes downside below 0.9750, in the face of risk-aversion and broad US dollar rebound in early European hours. Investors remain cautious amid fresh Russia-Ukraine tensions, China's growth worries and ahead of key US events.
GBP/USD prepares for a drop below 1.1050 as risk-off mood intensifies
GBP/USD is eyeing more weakness below 1.1050 as the US dollar rebounds on an intense risk-off impulse. Firmer US NFP data has strengthened the case of a 75 bps rate hike by the Fed. Thinner liquidity to extend due to the US holiday.
Gold bears approach $1,680 support amid hawkish Fed bets
Gold price remains on the back foot around a one-week low, down for the fourth consecutive day to around $1,690 during early Monday morning in Europe. The bullion probes the two-week rebound from the yearly low amid a sluggish day due to the off in the US, Japan and Canada.
Ethereum eyes $1,500 but waits for BTC’s signal
Ethereum price continues to stay between the $1,423 and $1,282 ranges, hinting at a lack of volatility. Investors should expect a volatile move, potentially up to $1,423, as a new week begins. A four-hour candlestick close below $1,282 will invalidate the bullish thesis for ETH.
Week Ahead: The calm before another US inflation storm
An electrifying week is coming up, featuring another crucial US inflation report and minutes of the latest Fed meeting. Both will be key pieces of the puzzle for the dollar and risk assets, as traders grapple with whether the Fed will pause its tightening cycle anytime soon.