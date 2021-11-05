EUR/USD prints new YTD lows, eyes test of key support at 1.1500 after strong US jobs data

- EUR/USD fell to fresh year-to-date lows in wake of the latest strong US jobs report.
- Traders will be eyeing a test of key long-term support at the 1.1500 level.
In an immediate reaction to the latest US labour market report, which was stronger than markets had been expecting on most metrics, EUR/USD fell to fresh year-to-date lows under the 1.1520 mark. Having printed a daily low at 1.15156, this puts the new annual low about 10 pips below the previous low set back on 12 October. But EUR/USD has been choppy in recent trade and has not been able to convincingly push below the prior annual low just yet. If dollar bullish momentum does start to build as traders have more time to digest the implications of the latest jobs report, EUR/USD might well fall towards key support at the round 1.1500 number and in the form of the 9 March 2020 high just below it.
US Jobs Report Review
The latest US labour market numbers released by the US Bureau of Labour Statistics for the month of October were strong on practically all fronts; firstly, the October non-farm payroll (NFP) number, which shows the number of jobs added to the US economy on the month, came in at 531K, above median economist forecasts for 425-450K. The September NFP number also saw a healthy upwards revision of more than 100K, rising to 312K from 194K. So in sum, that amounts to a beat on expectations for the headline NFP number of slightly around 200K. The headline beat was driven by the private sector adding a massive 600K jobs in October, way above expectations for 400K private sector jobs being added, which more than made up for a surprise drop in government employment on the month. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate fell more than expected to 4.6% from 4.8% in September, with the U6 underemployment rate dropping to 8.3% from 8.6% as well. The participation rate was flat at 61.6%, and average hourly earnings rose to 4.9% from 4.6% as market participants had been expected.
The latest strong US jobs numbers are in fitting with other strong data points that have already been released for the month of October, such as Markit and ISM’s PMI surveys, both of which remain at elevated levels and payroll company ADP’s estimate of employment change in October, which was released on Wednesday. Clearly then, the US economy has enjoyed a strong start to Q4 2021, which is not too surprising given the prevalence of the Covid-19 delta variant has diminished in recent weeks, after having held back economic activity and discouraged workers from returning to the labour force back in Q3. Most economists expect Q4 to be stronger than Q3 for this reason, though severe supply chain disruptions and high input costs are expected to continue to restrain economic activity. However, labour demand is expected to remain high, with the number of job vacancies currently well above the number of unemployed persons in the US.
In terms of what the above means for the Fed; the bank said that it could feasibly see full-employment being reached by mid-2022, which is in line with STIR market pricing for the bank to start lifting interest rates by about then. Friday’s labour market report is very much in fitting with this timeline of full-employment being reached by then, or perhaps even sooner. Q4 jobs data if strong, and if coupled with continued elevation of inflation readings well above the Fed’s 2.0% target, could set the stage for a hawkish FOMC shift in early 2022. As this risk rises, it is not surprising to see USD supported.
