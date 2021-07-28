EUR/USD prints fresh lows near 1.1765 after FOMC statement

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Fed leaves rates unchanged, eyes turn to Powell’s press conference.
  • EUR/USD falls to 1.1770 as the US dollar rises across the board.

The EUR/USD dropped from 1.1810 to 1.1771 following the release of the FOMC statement. The US dollar rose across the board after the meeting. Now attention turns to the press conference.

Fed fuels the US dollar before Powell

The Federal Reserve left interest rates and the QE program unchanged. It announced the establishment of a domestic standing repo facility (SRF) and a repo facility for foreign and international monetary authorities (FIMA repo facility).

So far, market participants see the meeting as tilted to the hawkish side. US yield rose modestly and equity prices remained steady. The US gained momentum and rose across the board at a modest pace.

The EUR/USD dropped to as low as 1.1770. Below that level attention would turn to the recent lows around 1.1750. On the upside, a rebound could face immediate resistance at 1.1815 and then comes the weekly top at 1.1840.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1812
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.1817
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.182
Daily SMA50 1.1987
Daily SMA100 1.1975
Daily SMA200 1.2008
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1841
Previous Daily Low 1.177
Previous Weekly High 1.183
Previous Weekly Low 1.1752
Previous Monthly High 1.2254
Previous Monthly Low 1.1845
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1814
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1797
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1778
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1738
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1707
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1849
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1881
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.192

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.18 as tensions mount

EUR/USD hovers around 1.18 as tensions mount

EUR/USD is trading just above, 1.1800 as the Federal Reserve decision is looming. The Fed is likely to refrain from any signal of tapering its bond buys. Covid headlines are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drifts lower below 1.3900 amid firmer US dollar

GBP/USD drifts lower below 1.3900 amid firmer US dollar

GBP/USD drops towards 1.3850 amid resurgent demand for the US dollar and a cautious mood. The pound benefits from the fall in UK covid cases and fresh Brexit optimism after the EU paused legal action against the UK over the NI protocol. The Fed is awaited.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD drifts lower below 1.3900 amid firmer US dollar

GBP/USD drifts lower below 1.3900 amid firmer US dollar

GBP/USD drops towards 1.3850 amid resurgent demand for the US dollar and a cautious mood. The pound benefits from the fall in UK covid cases and fresh Brexit optimism after the EU paused legal action against the UK over the NI protocol. The Fed is awaited.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, focus remains on FOMC

XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, focus remains on FOMC

Gold extended its range-bound price action through the early North American session. A goodish pickup in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and capped the early uptick. COVID-19 jitters extended some support to the safe-haven metal ahead of the FOMC.

Gold News

Polygon solidifies stance as the altcoin king as MATIC price enters 60% rally

Polygon solidifies stance as the altcoin king as MATIC price enters 60% rally

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures