EUR/USD prints fresh highs above 1.1980 as Powell speaks

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • The dollar remains under pressure across the board, even amid higher yields.
  • EUR/USD moves closer to the barrier of 1.1990/1.2000.

The EUR/USD rose further and climbed to 1.1983, hitting a fresh three-week high. It remains at the top, with the bullish tone intact as the US Dollar drops across the board. Fed’s Chair Powell is speaking at the Economic Club of Washington.

The greenback hit fresh lows gains most of its rivals after Powell started to talk. He mentioned it is highly unlikely the Fed would raise rates before the end of 2022, but warned is “outcome-based.” He repeated the economy is at an inflection point. Regarding inflation, he looks for the annual rate to remain moderately above 2% for some time.

In Wall Street, stocks are rising modestly, with the Dow Jones up 0.55%, at fresh record highs. Crude oil soars and the WTI gains 5%. Metals are mixed, affected by higher US yields. The 10-year yield is up 1.65% at 1.64%.

Eyes on 1.1990/1.2000

The EUR/SUD is rising for the third day in a row as it is trading slightly above the 55-day moving average. It is approaching the 1.1990/1.2000 barrier. A consolidation above should point to additional gains ahead. The next resistance stands at 1.2035. The positive short-term momentum should remain in place in EUR/USD as long as it holds above 1.1920/30.  

Technical outlook

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1974
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1.1948
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1847
Daily SMA50 1.1965
Daily SMA100 1.2056
Daily SMA200 1.1903
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1956
Previous Daily Low 1.1878
Previous Weekly High 1.1927
Previous Weekly Low 1.1738
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1926
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1908
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1899
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.185
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1821
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1977
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2005
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2054

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

