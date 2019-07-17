EUR/USD prints fresh daily highs above 1.1230 on US Dollar weakness

The EUR/USD pair rose modestly during the American session and printed a fresh daily high at 1.1233. It is hovering near the top, recovering half of yesterday’s losses.
A weaker US Dollar boosted the pair to the upside. A decline in US yields pushed the greenback to the downside. The 10-year stands at 2.07%, the lowest since July 11 while the DXY is down 0.22%.
Data from the US today showed a decline in US housing starts and also in building permits to the lowest in two years. Housing starts fell 0.9% in June to a annual rate of 1.253 million units, below the 1.261 million expected. Building permits dropped 6.1% to a 1.220 million units in June, the lowest since May 2017.
Equity prices in Wall Street era lower on Wednesday with the DOW JONES down 0.20% amid comments from US President Trump on the lack of progress in US-China trade negotiations.
EUR/USD moving away from 1.1200
From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD pair is rebounding from near the 1.1200 area, like what happened last week. On the upside, the next strong resistance is seen around 1.1245/50 and above attention would turn to the weekly top at 1.1280/85. A slide below 1.1200 would expose, last week lows at 1.1190 and point to a test of the critical support at 1.1180.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1229
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.121
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.129
|Daily SMA50
|1.1244
|Daily SMA100
|1.1253
|Daily SMA200
|1.1323
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1266
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1202
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1286
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1193
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1226
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1241
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1186
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1162
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1122
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.125
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.129
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1314
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends advance to 1.1230 region
The American currency is under selling pressure in the US session, hurt by disappointing housing data and resurgent demand for safe-havens, as trade jitters weigh on stocks.
GBP/USD turns positive daily basis, holds near yearly lows
The Pound extends its recovery against the dollar after bottoming at a fresh multi-year low of 1.2381 earlier in the day. Brexit uncertainty to keep the upside limited.
USD/JPY tumbles toward 108.00 on lower US yields
The USD/JPY pair dropped below Asian session lows and fell to 108.04. As of writing it was trading at 108.05/10 with the negative tone intact.
Gold: Yellow metal gets intraday boost above the 1,400.00 figure
Gold is currently consolidating gains in a triangle above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is trading above the 1,400.00 mark and the main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term.
Trade war revival hits equities
The more worrying economic environment has been showing up in European numbers for some time, but today it was US railroad CSX that provided the reason for caution.