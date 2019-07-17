EUR/USD prints fresh daily highs above 1.1230 on US Dollar weakness

The EUR/USD pair rose modestly during the American session and printed a fresh daily high at 1.1233. It is hovering near the top, recovering half of yesterday’s losses. 

A weaker US Dollar boosted the pair to the upside. A decline in US yields pushed the greenback to the downside. The 10-year stands at 2.07%, the lowest since July 11 while the DXY is down 0.22%. 

Data from the US today showed a decline in US housing starts and also in building permits to the lowest in two years. Housing starts fell 0.9% in June to a annual rate of 1.253 million units, below the 1.261 million expected. Building permits dropped 6.1% to a 1.220 million units in June, the lowest since May 2017. 

Equity prices in Wall Street era lower on Wednesday with the DOW JONES down 0.20% amid comments from US President Trump on the lack of progress in US-China trade negotiations. 

EUR/USD moving away from 1.1200 

From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD pair is rebounding from near the 1.1200 area, like what happened last week. On the upside, the next strong resistance is seen around 1.1245/50 and above attention would turn to the weekly top at 1.1280/85. A slide below 1.1200 would expose, last week lows at 1.1190 and point to a test of the critical support at 1.1180. 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1229
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.121
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.129
Daily SMA50 1.1244
Daily SMA100 1.1253
Daily SMA200 1.1323
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1266
Previous Daily Low 1.1202
Previous Weekly High 1.1286
Previous Weekly Low 1.1193
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1226
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1241
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1186
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1162
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1122
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.125
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.129
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1314

 

 

