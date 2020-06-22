EUR/USD Price Forecast: Further downside stays in the pipeline

- EUR/USD manages to regain some composure in the 1.1170 region.
- A move to the 200-day SMA near 1.1030 looks likely near-term.
EUR/USD appears to have met some contention in the 1.1180/65 band at the end of last week, extending the leg lower following the rejection from monthly tops beyond 1.14 the figure recorded on June 10.
The immediate driver fo the pair’s price action comes from the risk appetite complex and its impact on the greenback, where the progress of the return to the economic normality (sort of) in the Old Continent and the potential resurgence of a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak remain in the centre of the debate.
Moving forward, preliminary PMIs and the German IFO survey should shed further details regarding the strength of the recovery in the euro area, while weekly Claims, another revision of the GDP figures and inflation tracked by the PCE will take centre stage across the pond.
Near-term Outlook
EUR/USD is holding on to the key Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 drop) at 1.1187 for the time being. A breach of this area on a sustainable basis should open the door to a probable visit to the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1027. On the other hand, while above this area, the outlook on the pair is expected to be on the constructive side and therefore another move to monthly tops in the 1.1420 region should not be ruled out in the short-term horizon.
EUR/USD rallies past 1.12
EUR/USD started the week on the right foot, with the bulls picking up some 30 pips during Asian trading. Buying continues in Europe, with the pair trading above the 1.12 mark on a more calm risk mood. In a light-calendar session, the focus is on the German Bundesbank President's speech.
GBP/USD rallying above 1.24 on reopening optimism
GBP/USD is starting the week with a bang, rallying over 70 pips as bulls remain hopeful that UK PM Johnson will ease lockdown measures further. BOE Governor Bailey also hinted that the balance sheet will be reduced before rates can be raised in the future. Brexit, UK CBI survey are eyed.
Forex Today: Risk-recovery back in play, US dollar recedes with second-wave virus fears
The US dollar reversed a part of last week’s gains after starting out the week on the front foot, as the risk-recovery mode returned in Asia. Beijing reported fewer new coronavirus cases and helped lift the market mood.
Gold fizzles upside momentum above $1,750
Gold refreshed monthly high but fails to rise past-$1,758.74. Risk reset drags the bullion off-late, catalysts concerning China becomes the key. Virus Statistics from Beijing, US President step back from further punitive measures on China favor the risks.
