EUR/USD Price Analysis: Yet another bounce off the consolidation low for the pair

  • EUR/USD is trading just above flat as GBP takes the limelight.
  • There is a massive consolidation forming on the 4-hour chart.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD has to play second fiddle to GBP when it came to the big news today. The battle came between who would outperform against the pound EUR or the USD. In any case, the EUR slightly edged that battle and trades 0.08% higher. We are stuck between a rock and a hard place at the moment with both the Fed and ECB as both are not budging. 

Looking at the chart the fight between the bulls and bears is clear. They are currently at gridlock between 1.20 and 1.17. As ECB members spoke about the EUR being overvalued and too high it looked like the price could fall but a test of 1.1737 was all the bears could manage. From a traders perspective, I would avoid this one like the plague. At least until the consolidation breaks but having said that, a range trading strategy could do well.

The indicators are both meandering in the mid-zone. The Relative Strength Index is at the 50 mark and the MACD histogram is near the midpoint. The signal lines are also stick in the middle but slightly below the mid-area. 

Overall on the higher timeframes, this could still be considered as an uptrend. For the trend to continue however the black line at 1.20 would need to be broken and a break of the green mean value are would be a great start.

EUR/USD Base

Additional levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1823
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.1816
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1841
Daily SMA50 1.1734
Daily SMA100 1.142
Daily SMA200 1.1215
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1883
Previous Daily Low 1.1788
Previous Weekly High 1.1918
Previous Weekly Low 1.1753
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1824
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1846
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1775
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1734
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.168
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.187
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1924
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1964

 

 

