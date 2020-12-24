- EUR/USD trapped between resistance and support, range-bound.
- A period of distribution could come into play at this juncture.
Further to the prior analysis, EUR/USD Price Analysis: Conflicting weekly and daily outlook, bulls in driving seat, the euro has indeed moved to the monthly target as shown in the following charts.
Prior analysis:
Live market:
In doing so, the case for the downside is more compelling and the following is a top-down analysis to illustrate where the next potential opportunity could arise for the bears.
Monthly chart
Hedge funds added 10.7K short positions and 3.8k longs were closed as the market moved in on the upside target within supply territory.
Weekly chart
The price continued higher to the monthly target and in doing so it created new support which is being tested ahead of the 36.2% Fibo target to the downside.
Daily chart
While there is a high probability that the price will now melt to at least a -0.272% of the latest upside correction in a fresh impulse, the pair remains trapped between resistance and support.
The pair will now be monitored for a break out either way where higher probabilities will be found.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
