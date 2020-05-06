EUR/USD Price Analysis: Volatility bands tighten on 15-min chart

- EUR/USD's 15-minute chart a tightening of Bollinger bands.
- A move through the lower band will likely yield deeper losses.
With EUR/USD moving in a sideways manner in the range of 1.0830 to 1.0860 for over five hours, the Bollinger Bands have tightened sharply.
Bollinger bands are volatility bands placed +2/-2 standard deviation above the 20-period moving average. The narrowing of bands represents low volatility.
A prolonged tightening of bands or low volatility period often paves the way for a big move in either direction.
In Euro’s case, that big move could happen to the downside, as the daily chart is reporting bearish conditions. The drop seen on Monday and Tuesday has marked an end of the recent bounce from 1.0727 and looks to have opened the doors for a re-test of that level.
A move below the lower band, currently at 1.0835 on the 15-min chart, would confirm a range breakdown and will likely yield a drop below 1.08. On the other hand, a move above the upper band placed at 1.0834 would shift risk in favor of a rise toward 1.0860 and possibly to 1.09.
15-min chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
-
- R3 1.1004
- R2 1.0965
- R1 1.0904
- PP 1.0865
-
- S1 1.0804
- S2 1.0765
- S3 1.0704
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends gains above 0.6400 on upbeat Australian Retail Sales
AUD/USD keeps the week-start recovery intact above 0.6400 amid expectations of US economy re-open, absence of US-China tussle portray mild risk-on sentiment. The bulls also cheer the upbeat Australian Retail Sales data.
USD/JPY drops to fresh daily lows to test 106.20
USD/JPY is moving lower and testing 106.20 lows and the lowest levels since March of earlier this year. The move started overnight in the European session since topping in the 106.80s. Yen is picking up a bid amid an underbelly of risk.
WTI snaps five-day rise to revisit $24.00, EIA data eyed
WTI declines from multi-day high amid the latest risk-off. A slump in global activity numbers jostles with hopes of the economic restart. API registered another oil inventory build, EIA figures awaited.
Gold: Bears attack $1,700 inside short-term triangle
Gold prices snap three-day winning streak. The yellow metal keeps trading between the two-week-old symmetrical triangle. As a result, sellers can aim for the weekly low surrounding $1,690 once the Gold prices drop below $1,700 round-figure.
Dollar shrugs off ISM but could crash on NFPs
Investors took the US dollar and US equities higher on Tuesday following better than expected data. Service sector activity contracted at its fastest pace since 2009 but the decline in non-manufacturing ISM from 52.5 to 41.8 was better than the market’s 38.0 forecast.