EUR/USD Price Analysis: Volatile within range near 1.2200 amid light trading

  • EUR/USD whipsaws amid a lack of fresh catalysts, holiday-thinned conditions.
  • The spot faces rejection near key resistance on the hourly chart.
  • The DXY recovery appears to cap the upside in the major.

EUR/USD is paring back gains in the European session, having failed to find acceptance above 1.2200 in the last hour.

The major comes under fresh selling pressure, as the US dollar stages a bounce across the board amid a caution tone seen in the European stocks. The US dollar index recaptures 90.00, reversing a dip to 89.89.

The main currency pair quickly fell to daily lows of 1.2172 before recovering to 1.2192, where it now wavers. Holiday-thinned market conditions could likely be the reasons behind the whipsaw.

The spot will continue to remain at the mercy of the US dollar price action and broader market sentiment ahead of the Fedspeak.

From a near-term technical perspective, the spot turned south after facing rejection at 1.2204, the confluence of the 100 and 50-hourly moving averages (HMA).

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) takes a U-turn, now heading towards the midline, currently at 52.10, suggesting weakening upside bias.

EUR/USD hourly chart

A sustained break below the 21-HMA at 1.2183 is needed to revive the sellers.

The next stop for the bears is seen at the 200-HMA at 1.2160.

On the flip side, acceptance above the 1.2204 hurdle could call for a rally towards Friday’s high of 1.2240.  

EUR/USD additional levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2191
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.218
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2115
Daily SMA50 1.1984
Daily SMA100 1.2042
Daily SMA200 1.1968
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.224
Previous Daily Low 1.2161
Previous Weekly High 1.2245
Previous Weekly Low 1.2126
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2191
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.221
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2148
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2115
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2069
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2227
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2273
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2306

 

 

