EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside still targets the 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD is facing some renewed selling bias on Monday.
  • The near-term target remains at the 200-day SMA near 1.1030.

EUR/USD’s decent recovery managed to briefly surpass the key 1.10 barrier on Friday, losing some momentum soon afterwards.

A breakout of this initial area of resistance should open the door to a potential visit to the late March tops in the mid-1.1100s.

In the same line, the downside pressure is expected to mitigate further if the 1.1030/35 band is cleared in a sustainable fashion.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0981
Today Daily Change 51
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.0981
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0876
Daily SMA50 1.0964
Daily SMA100 1.1007
Daily SMA200 1.1036
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1019
Previous Daily Low 1.0935
Previous Weekly High 1.1019
Previous Weekly Low 1.081
Previous Monthly High 1.1039
Previous Monthly Low 1.0727
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0987
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0967
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0938
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0894
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0853
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1022
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1063
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1106

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

