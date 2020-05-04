EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside still targets the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD is facing some renewed selling bias on Monday.

The near-term target remains at the 200-day SMA near 1.1030.

EUR/USD’s decent recovery managed to briefly surpass the key 1.10 barrier on Friday, losing some momentum soon afterwards.

A breakout of this initial area of resistance should open the door to a potential visit to the late March tops in the mid-1.1100s.

In the same line, the downside pressure is expected to mitigate further if the 1.1030/35 band is cleared in a sustainable fashion.

EUR/USD daily chart