EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside seems limited, bearish pennant in the making

- EUR/USD edges higher and retakes the 1.0700 mark during the Asian session on Thursday.
- A mildly softer tone around the USD is seen as a key factor lending support to the major.
- The formation of a bearish pennant warrants caution before positioning for further gains.
The EUR/USD pair attracts some buying following the overnight pullback from the weekly high and climbs back above the 1.0700 mark during the Asian session on Thursday.
The uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-hike path keeps the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive, which, in turn, is seen lending some support to the EUR/USD pair. That said, surprise rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Bank of Canada (BoC) this week suggest that the fight against inflation is not over yet. This supports prospects for a further policy tightening by the Fed, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and favours the USD bulls.
From a technical perspective, the recent price action between two converging trend lines constitutes the formation of a bearish pennant on hourly charts. This comes on the back of the recent breakdown through the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the downside. Bearish traders, however, need to wait for weakness below the symmetrical triangle support, currently near the 1.0680-1.0675 region, before placing fresh bets.
The latter is followed by the 1.0635 area, or over a two-month low touched last week, and the 1.0600 round-figure mark. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and drag the EUR/USD pair towards intermediate support near the 1.0540-1.0535 area en route to the 1.0500 psychological mark. The latter coincides with the very important 200-day SMA and should help protect any further losses ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC meeting next week.
On the flip side, the top end of the aforementioned symmetrical triangle, currently around the 1.0745-1.0750 area, coincides with the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. A convincing breakthrough could trigger a short-covering rally and allow the EUR/USD pair to reclaim the 1.0800 mark. The upward trajectory could get extended further towards testing the next relevant hurdle near the 1.0865-1.0870 region, representing the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart.
EUIR/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.071
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.0699
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.077
|Daily SMA50
|1.0889
|Daily SMA100
|1.081
|Daily SMA200
|1.0512
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.074
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0668
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0779
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0635
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0713
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0696
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0631
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0593
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0736
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0774
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0808
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.0700 as US Dollar stays on the back foot
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0700, as bulls keep the reins for the second consecutive day early Thursday. The major currency pair fails to justify looming economic fears and upbeat US Treasury bond yields amid a broadly weaker US Dollar. Final Eurozone Q1 GDP eyed.
GBP/USD bulls ignore mixed BoE clues to prod 1.2450 as June Fed rate hike appears elusive
GBP/USD buyers occupy driver’s seat around 1.2450, despite marking a slow run towards the north heading into Thursday’s London open. The Cable pair buyers cheer the receding odds of a Fed rate hike in June while early signals for the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rate guide appear mixed.
Gold to maintain $1,930 support on mixed growth, Fed concerns
Gold seesaws around intraday high as it prints mild gains after falling the most in a week the previous day. Even so, the XAU/USD remains indecisive on a weekly basis as the markets struggle for clear directions amid the pre-Fed blackout and mixed feelings about global growth concerns.
Dogecoin price could rally 30% if DOGE history over the last six months is enough to go by
Dogecoin price has been trading within a fixed range over the last six months, taking seasonal leaps as volatility increased. With this accumulation pattern, the king of meme coins could be en route to complete the next bounce cycle.
Plenty of hawkishness to go around
We haven’t seen a lot in the way of volatility and price action this week, but what we have seen is a clear message coming from many central banks. That message is one of hawkishness.