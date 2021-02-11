EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside remains capped by 1.2190

- EUR/USD keeps the bid tone unchanged above 1.2100.
- Immediately to the upside comes in a Fibo level at 1.2173.
It seems the upside momentum in EUR/USD has lost some vigour in the 1.2150 region so far this week.
If bulls manage to clear this region, then EUR/USD is expected to meet a minor hurdle at the Fibo level (of the November-January rally) at 1.2173. A surpass of this level should expose the weekly highs near 1.2190 (January 22), above which the selling pressure is expected to mitigate.
On the broader picture, the constructive stance in EUR/USD remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1712.
Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend in the longer run.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2125
|Today Daily Change
|23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.212
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.21
|Daily SMA50
|1.2157
|Daily SMA100
|1.1979
|Daily SMA200
|1.1721
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2144
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2109
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2138
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1952
|Previous Monthly High
|1.235
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2131
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2105
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2089
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2069
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.214
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.216
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2175
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
