EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside momentum fades below 1.1000

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD steps back from one-week top, still above 200-bar SMA.
  • Monthly falling trend line becomes the key immediate upside barrier.
  • Ascending trend line from April 24 adds to the support.

EUR/USD retreats from 1.0996 to currently around 1.0972, down on 0.09% a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair’s recent pullback takes clues from nearly overbought RSI conditions, coupled with the proximity to important resistance.

That said, the pair can revisit 1.0900 support while 200-bar SMA near 1.0870 could restrict further downside.

If sellers refrain to respect 1.0870 rest-point, a month-old rising support line, at 1.0800 now, could grab the market attention.

On the upside, a sustained break above the falling trend line from May 01, currently near 1.0005, could set the tone for a fresh run-up that challenges a monthly top near 1.1020.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0974
Today Daily Change -8 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 1.0982
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0884
Daily SMA50 1.0879
Daily SMA100 1.0961
Daily SMA200 1.1013
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0996
Previous Daily Low 1.0892
Previous Weekly High 1.1009
Previous Weekly Low 1.08
Previous Monthly High 1.1039
Previous Monthly Low 1.0727
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0956
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0932
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0918
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0854
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0815
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1021
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.106
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1124

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

