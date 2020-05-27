EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside momentum fades below 1.1000

- EUR/USD steps back from one-week top, still above 200-bar SMA.
- Monthly falling trend line becomes the key immediate upside barrier.
- Ascending trend line from April 24 adds to the support.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0996 to currently around 1.0972, down on 0.09% a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair’s recent pullback takes clues from nearly overbought RSI conditions, coupled with the proximity to important resistance.
That said, the pair can revisit 1.0900 support while 200-bar SMA near 1.0870 could restrict further downside.
If sellers refrain to respect 1.0870 rest-point, a month-old rising support line, at 1.0800 now, could grab the market attention.
On the upside, a sustained break above the falling trend line from May 01, currently near 1.0005, could set the tone for a fresh run-up that challenges a monthly top near 1.1020.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0974
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.0982
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0884
|Daily SMA50
|1.0879
|Daily SMA100
|1.0961
|Daily SMA200
|1.1013
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0996
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0892
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.08
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1039
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0727
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0956
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0932
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0918
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0854
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0815
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1021
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.106
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1124
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Depressed below 108.00, looks to US-China tussle for firm direction
USD/JPY drops to 107.50 during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Wednesday. The yen pair registered losses from the five-day top the previous day as the US dollar declines across the board amid risk-on sentiment.
AUD/USD: Bulls await fresh catalysts to probe March high above 0.6600
AUD/USD consolidates the previous day’s gains while stepping back from 0.6676 to currently around 0.6645 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
NZD/USD stays near 11-week high after RBNZ’s Financial Stability Report
NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6200 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. While Tuesday’s risk-on sentiment propelled the pair to 11-week high, around 0.6230, the RBNZ’s bi-annual Financial Stability Report seems to fail in providing a major push...
Gold bears pause around two-week low above $1,700
Gold consolidates losses near the lowest since May 13 while taking rounds to $1,711/12 amid the early Asian session on Wednesday. The bullion dropped heavily the previous day as global markets shun safe-haven demand amid broad risk-on sentiment.
GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough, upbeat mood
GBP/USD is surging above 1.23 as the EU is reportedly ready to make concessions to the UK on fisheries. Sterling is also advancing amid a weaker dollar as markets hope for a quick recovery and a vaccine. US consumer confidence marginally missed expectations.