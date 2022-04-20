- EUR/USD adds to Tuesday’s advance beyond the 1.0800 mark.
- Another visit to the YTD low at 1.0757 should not be ruled out.
EUR/USD extends the upside momentum to the vicinity of 1.0870 on Wednesday.
If the recovery picks up extra pace, the pair might attempt a move to the weekly high at 1.0933 (April 11). Once cleared, there are no resistance levels of importance until the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1087.
While below the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1419, the outlook for the pair is expected to remain negative.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.083
|Today Daily Change
|83
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|1.0788
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0933
|Daily SMA50
|1.1066
|Daily SMA100
|1.1193
|Daily SMA200
|1.1426
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0814
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0761
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0933
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0758
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1233
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0806
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0794
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0782
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0761
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0734
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0708
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0814
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0841
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0868
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
