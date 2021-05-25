EUR/USD Price Analysis: Up for a bumpy ride, 1.2280 guards immediate upside

- EUR/USD edges higher after refreshing the highest levels since January 08.
- Bullish MACD favor buyers, a confluence of monthly resistance line, mid-December 2020 top test nearby rise.
- Two-month-old ascending trend line, 21-day SMA become the key supports.
EUR/USD consolidates the jump to a fresh multi-day high of around 1.2250 during the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. Even so, the quote keeps upside break of February high amid bullish MACD, which in turn backs the pair buyers.
However, a convergence of a one-month-old rising trend line and highs marked during December 17-18, 2020, near 1.2275-80, becomes a tough nut to break for intraday bulls.
It’s worth mentioning that a clear break of 1.2280 isn’t a passport to EUR/USD north-run as end-2020 highs around 1.2310 will probe the major currency pair ahead of directing the optimists to the yearly top surrounding 1.2350.
Meanwhile, a pullback move needs to break February’s top near 1.2245 to retest the early month peaks close to 1.2180.
Though, EUR/USD weakness below 1.2180 will be questioned by an ascending trend line from March 31 and 21-day SMA, respectively around 1.2155 and 1.2135.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.225
|Today Daily Change
|35 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29%
|Today daily open
|1.2215
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2122
|Daily SMA50
|1.199
|Daily SMA100
|1.2042
|Daily SMA200
|1.1969
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.223
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2172
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2126
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2208
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2194
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2181
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2148
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2124
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2239
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2297
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
