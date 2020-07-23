EUR/USD Price Analysis: Under pressure in Asia, bearish divergence on 1H

- EUR/USD's hourly chart shows a bearish RSI divergence.
- Daily chart RSI hovers above 70.00 in overbought territory.
EUR/USD is trading in the red near 1.1565 during Thursday's Asian trading hours, having faced rejection at 1.1602 on Wednesday.
The pullback may be extended further to levels below 1.1550, as the relative strength index (RSI) is reporting an overbought condition on the daily chart and bearish divergence on the hourly chart.
A bearish divergence occurs when an indicator charts lower highs as opposed to higher highs on price and is considered an early warning of bearish reversal.
The outlook as per the daily chart would remain bullish as long as the pair is holding above the ascending 10-day simple moving average at 1.1437. Meanwhile, as per the weekly chart, the 200-week SMA, currently at 1.1335, is the level to beat for the sellers.
Hourly chart
Trend: Deeper pullback likely
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1566
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.157
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1333
|Daily SMA50
|1.1216
|Daily SMA100
|1.1076
|Daily SMA200
|1.1068
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1602
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1507
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1452
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.13
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1422
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1097
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1565
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1543
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1517
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1465
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1423
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1612
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1654
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1707
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, holding up its gains underpinned by the EU agreement on the recovery fund. Investors are ignoring intensifying Sino-American tensions and rising coronavirus figures in America. Jobless claims are awaited.
Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level
Gold edged higher for the fifth consecutive session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1876-77 region during the early European session.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, holding up. Investors remain upbeat, pushing the safe-haven dollar down. Sterling is shrugging off the Brexit impasse, worsening Sino-American relations tensions between the UK and China.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session
WTI takes a U-turn from $41.70 amid recent risk reset. Hopes of further stimulus favor confront US-China tussle. EIA stockpiles followed the footprints of API inventories. Traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts, for fresh impetus.