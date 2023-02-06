  • EUR/USD struggles for clear directions inside immediate bearish channel.
  • Oversold RSI, recent Doji candlestick keeps buyers hopeful.
  • Convergence of 200-SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement appears tough nut to crack for bears.

EUR/USD seesaws near 1.0800 as bulls and bears jostle during a sluggish Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the major currency pair struggles to justify the recent Doji candlestick inside a three-day-old bearish channel.

That said, bearish MACD signals also tease EUR/USD sellers but a convergence of the 200-SMA, lower line of the stated channel and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of January-February upside, near 1.0760, restricts the short-term downside of the pair.

In a case where EUR/USD remains bearish past 1.0760, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, also known as the “golden level”, could act as the last defense of the pair buyers around 1.0690.

Should the quote drops below 1.0690, the odds of its slump to the previous monthly low of 1.0483 can’t be ruled out.

Alternatively, recovery moves could aim for the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 1.0825.

However, the upside momentum remains elusive unless the quote stays inside the aforementioned bearish channel, currently between 1.0760 and 1.0890.

In a case where EUR/USD defies the bearish channel formation, Friday’s peak of 1.0930 and the monthly high surrounding 1.1033 may entertain the bulls.

To sum up, EUR/USD stays on the buyer’s radar unless it breaks the 1.0760 support confluence.

EUR/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0793
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 1.0793
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0842
Daily SMA50 1.0677
Daily SMA100 1.032
Daily SMA200 1.0319
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.094
Previous Daily Low 1.0793
Previous Weekly High 1.1033
Previous Weekly Low 1.0793
Previous Monthly High 1.093
Previous Monthly Low 1.0483
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0849
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0884
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0744
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0695
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0597
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0891
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0989
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1038

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

