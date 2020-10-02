EUR/USD Price Analysis: The price has bounces of a strong resistance and is now heading back below 1.17

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • EUR/USD is trading 0.38% lower as the US dollar strengthens on Friday.
  • US President Trump is dominating the theme after contracting COVID-19.

EUR/USD Price Analysis

EUR/USD has pushed lower on Friday after bouncing off the resistance zone at 1.1769 on Thursday lunchtime. Overnight the dollar strengthened after the news hit the wires that US President Donald Trump contracted the coronavirus. His opposition leader Joe Biden is also being tested as the pair were pretty close at the leader's debate on Tuesday night. 

Looking at the chart, the price has now moved lower towards 1.17. The resistance marked in red was strong and also confluenced with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement zone. If the price does close lower than 1.17 by the close it could lead to lower levels being targeted next week and the wave low close to 1.1625 could be the next target.

The indicators have also turned bearish. The MACD histogram is now red but the lagging signal lines are yet to break the mid-zone. The Relative Strength Index has just about to crossed the 50 line to the downside which could also indicate more selling pressure is on the horizon.

Overall, the price has broken the consolidation to the downside and now retested the consolidation low. This means there has been some consecutive lower highs and lower lows. The last month's candle close was also bearish and managed to close below the August real body and this is yet another bearish technical sign. 

EUR/USD Analysis

Additional levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1706
Today Daily Change -0.0044
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 1.175
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1772
Daily SMA50 1.18
Daily SMA100 1.1516
Daily SMA200 1.1249
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.177
Previous Daily Low 1.1717
Previous Weekly High 1.1872
Previous Weekly Low 1.1612
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.175
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1737
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1722
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1693
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1669
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1774
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1798
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1827

 

 

