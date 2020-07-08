EUR/USD Price Analysis: The pair moves to a fresh session high as the greenback weakens across the board

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • EUR/USD is trading 0.62% higher on Wednesday.
  • The greenback is weaker against all the major currencies.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is performing well on Wednesday as the pair trades 0.60% higher. The price has made a new wave high after breaking the pattern outlined in the chart below. 1.1350 is a bit of a resistance zone as the price has stopped there on four occasions on this chart and should be watched. 

The triangle pattern was broken at midnight (London time) last night and now the price has not looked back since. There was also a nice technical retest to make the higher low wave. Looking above at possible targets, the high on the chart of 1.1422 could be tested if the bulls can break the 1.1350 resistance mentioned above.

On the downside, the bulls should only worry if the 1.1260 area gets broken. This would invalidate the previous higher low to make a new lower low wave. Beyond that the pattern low at 1.1168 is the main support area on the chart.

Looking at the indicators, they are both looking positive. The Relative Strength Index is just above to hit the overbought zone but there is space still on the upside. The MACD histogram has just turned green and the signal lines are still above the mid-point which is a good sign for the bulls. 

EUR/USD pattern break

Additional levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1345
Today Daily Change 0.0072
Today Daily Change % 0.64
Today daily open 1.1273
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.126
Daily SMA50 1.1097
Daily SMA100 1.1027
Daily SMA200 1.1046
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1332
Previous Daily Low 1.1259
Previous Weekly High 1.1303
Previous Weekly Low 1.1185
Previous Monthly High 1.1422
Previous Monthly Low 1.1097
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1287
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1304
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1244
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1215
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.117
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1318
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1362
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1391

 

 

