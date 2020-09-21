EUR/USD Price Analysis: The pair has broken some key levels but the consolidation low remains intact

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • EUR/USD is trading 0.84% lower and has broken some strong support zones.
  • The next major support is at 1.1695 and a break and close would be bearish.

EUR/USD daily chart

The dollar has had a broad-based recovery on Monday as the general risk tone in the stock markets is negative. This has in turn meant that commodities are also trading lower. NZD and AUD are the worst affected currencies but the EUR has taken a beating too. This I suppose cements the greenbacks safe-haven status during risk-off bouts. 

Looking at the chart, there is a rectangle type pattern forming and a break lower could confirm the bearish tone. The bottom of the pattern is at the consolidation support low of 1.1695 but the main support in the pattern has already been taken out. This would be the red support line in the chart and it has had the most touches and was firm for a long while. 

The indicators are firmly bearish at the moment. The Relative Strength Index is under the 50 line and there is still room to hit the oversold level. The MACD histogram is under the zero level. The signal lines are still above the midpoint but they could cross over at any point now. 

The chart is still in an uptrend but there are some major reversal signals. A break of the consolidation low would be the most important one as it would make a lower high lower low chart pattern. 

Additional levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1737
Today Daily Change -0.0103
Today Daily Change % -0.87
Today daily open 1.184
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1842
Daily SMA50 1.1756
Daily SMA100 1.1438
Daily SMA200 1.1222
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.187
Previous Daily Low 1.1826
Previous Weekly High 1.1901
Previous Weekly Low 1.1738
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1843
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1854
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1821
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1801
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1776
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1865
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.189
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1909

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

