EUR/USD Price Analysis: The next target comes at 1.0990/95

- EUR/USD has regained composure and trades near 1.0950 on Tuesday.
- Immediately to the upside now emerges the 1.0990 barrier.
EUR/USD faltered ahead of 1.0970 at the beginning of the week, sparking the correction lower to the boundaries of the 1.09 neighbourhood, where some decent support turned up.
If the recovery picks up more serious traction, then the next hurdle of relevance is located at late-January lows in the 1.0990/95 band.
Above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1057, the selling pressure is expected to alleviate and could allow for a visit to recent tops near 1.1150.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0944
|Today Daily Change
|56
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1.0914
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0895
|Daily SMA50
|1.0969
|Daily SMA100
|1.1035
|Daily SMA200
|1.106
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0968
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0893
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0952
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0768
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1497
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0921
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0939
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0882
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.085
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0807
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0957
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1032
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.0950 amid market calm
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, up on the day. The market mood is upbeat, weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus updates are awaited as countries explore reopening the economies.
GBP/USD falls off the highs amid gloomy economic scenarios
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550 after the UK OBR published a scenario in which the economy squeezes by 35% in Q2. The next steps regarding lockdowns are awaited.
Twitter weighs down on the crypto market
Studies on the most frequently used topics show strong downward sentiment in the crypto segment. There are divergences between the price of the Top 3 and what is said in the social networks. The transition to the bullish area of the indicator continues.
Gold: Bulls pause near 2-week old ascending trend-channel resistance
Gold now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the $1720 region.
WTI off eight-day lows, still in the red around $22 ahead of API
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extends its bearish momentum into a third day on Tuesday, having posted a new eight-day low at 21.70 in the last hour.