EUR/USD Price Analysis: The next target comes at 1.0990/95

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD has regained composure and trades near 1.0950 on Tuesday.
  • Immediately to the upside now emerges the 1.0990 barrier.

EUR/USD faltered ahead of 1.0970 at the beginning of the week, sparking the correction lower to the boundaries of the 1.09 neighbourhood, where some decent support turned up.

If the recovery picks up more serious traction, then the next hurdle of relevance is located at late-January lows in the 1.0990/95 band.

Above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1057, the selling pressure is expected to alleviate and could allow for a visit to recent tops near 1.1150.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0944
Today Daily Change 56
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 1.0914
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0895
Daily SMA50 1.0969
Daily SMA100 1.1035
Daily SMA200 1.106
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0968
Previous Daily Low 1.0893
Previous Weekly High 1.0952
Previous Weekly Low 1.0768
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0921
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0939
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0882
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.085
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0807
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0957
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1032

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

