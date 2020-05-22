EUR/USD Price Analysis: The euro fails to break above the horizontal channel

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • EUR/USD recovery fails to break past 1.1000 and the pair retreats to 1.0900 area.
  • The euro remains trapped within a consolidative channel between 1.0770 and 1.1000.

 

The euro opened the week on a strong footing, buoyed by a positive market mood as the main economies started easing coronavirus lockdowns. The pair appreciated about 1.7% to find sellers several pips below 1.1000 psychological level, right at the top of the horizontal channel, between 1.0770 and 1.0980 where the EUR/USD has remained trapped over the last two months.

The common currency has given away gains over the last sessions retreating to the 1.0900 area, weighed by US dollar strength as market mood worsened amid the escalating tensions between the US and China.

EUR/USD daily chart

 

The 4-hour chart shows the pair still above the main moving averages, which suggests that bulls remain in control in the medium-term. A clear move below 10870/80 area where the moving averages lie, might increase negative momentum and might send the pair to test 1.0800 before aiming for trendline support at 1.0770.

 

On the upside, 1.1000/15 (trendline resistance and the 200-day SMA) remains a key resistance area. Above there the pair might gain bullish traction paving the path towards 1.1040 (March 31 highs) on the way to 1.1145 (March 27 high).

 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 

EUR/USD key levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.09
Today Daily Change -0.0050
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 1.095
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0868
Daily SMA50 1.0889
Daily SMA100 1.0968
Daily SMA200 1.1016
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1009
Previous Daily Low 1.0937
Previous Weekly High 1.0897
Previous Weekly Low 1.0775
Previous Monthly High 1.1039
Previous Monthly Low 1.0727
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0964
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0981
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0922
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0894
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0851
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0994
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1037
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1065

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

