- EUR/USD keeps the bid tone unchanged near 1.0750 on Wednesday.
- The surpass of recent peaks around 1.0760 exposes a move to 1.0800.
EUR/USD is up for the fourth straight session and revisits the 1.0750 region midweek.
In case bulls remain in control, the breakout of the January high at 1.0760 (January 9) could put the June 2022 peak at 1.0773 (June 27) to the test closely followed by the May 2022 top at 1.0786 (May 30).
Extra gains from here should target the key round level at 1.0800.
In the meantime, further gains remain in store for the pair while above the 200-day SMA at 1.0308.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0732
|Today Daily Change
|32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0736
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0632
|Daily SMA50
|1.0444
|Daily SMA100
|1.0165
|Daily SMA200
|1.0312
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0759
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0712
|Previous Weekly High
|1.071
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0483
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0741
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.073
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0712
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0689
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.076
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0783
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0807
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains near 1.0750
EUR/USD has regained its traction and turned positive on the day near 1.0750 after having declined toward 1.0720 in the early European morning. Market action remains subdued mid-week as investors stay on the sidelines while waiting for Thursday's US CPI data.
GBP/USD extends correction, closes in on 1.2100
GBP/USD has extended its downward correction and came in within a touching distance of 1.2100 in the early American session on Wednesday. The cautious market mood helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,880
Gold price has lost its bullish momentum and declined slightly below $1,880 on Wednesday. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 1% on the day, the modest US Dollar strength makes it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Assessing chances of crypto market reversal
BTC continues to play an important role in curbing unnecessary optimism in the market. The bearish outlook that has developed over the last few days could result in a steep correction.
FX and gold markets price in the "writing on the wall" trade
After ringing in the new year with the most peculiar data combination of a resilient labor market set against eroding business confidence, US futures are idling as we await the next round of macro and micro data inputs.