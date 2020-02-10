EUR/USD Price Analysis: The bearish view remains intact and targets 1.0879

EUR/USD keeps the negative view despite Monday’s tepid gains.

Further downside exposes the 2019 low at 1.0879.

EUR/USD met some decent support in the area of 2020 lows in the 1.0945/40 band.

The increasing selling interest has now opened the door to a potential visit to the 2019 low at 1.0879 recorded on October 1st.

In the broader picture, while below the 55-day SMA, today ay 1.1084, further downside should remain well on the cards.

EUR/USD daily chart