EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 55-day SMA near 1.1780 caps the upside

- EUR/USD trades in a volatile note between 1.1780 and 1.1600
- The pair meets support in the 1.1600 neighbourhood so far.
EUR/USD navigates quite a wide trading range on elections day, leaving the very near-term price action depending exclusively on the outcome of the US elections.
In the meatime, a move north of the 55-day SMA near 1.1780 is seen supportive of extra gains and a potential visit to the October peaks around 1.1880. On the opposite side, monthly lows near 1.16 the figure (November 3) are seen holding occasional bearish moves.
Looking at the broader scenario, the constructive stance on EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1323.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1707
|Today Daily Change
|169
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1702
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1761
|Daily SMA50
|1.178
|Daily SMA100
|1.1662
|Daily SMA200
|1.1322
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.174
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1626
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1862
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.164
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1669
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1639
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1575
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1525
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1804
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1867
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
