EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 5-month line near 1.1360 caps the upside

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD flirts with the 5-month line near 1.1370.
  • The next up barrier comes at the weekly high at 1.1395.

EUR/USD fades the initial spike to the 1.1390 region on Monday.

Extra gains in the pair needs to clear the 5-month line near 1.1370 to alleviate downside pressure and allow for another test of the weekly high at 1.1395 (February 14). Further up is seen the 200-week SMA at 1.1487 closely followed by the 2022 peak at 1.1494 (February 10).

In the longer run, EUR/USD is expected to keep the negative outlook as long as it trades below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1637.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1334
Today Daily Change 77
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.1325
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1331
Daily SMA50 1.1331
Daily SMA100 1.1399
Daily SMA200 1.1642
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1377
Previous Daily Low 1.1314
Previous Weekly High 1.1396
Previous Weekly Low 1.128
Previous Monthly High 1.1483
Previous Monthly Low 1.1121
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1338
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1353
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1276
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1237
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1363
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1402
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1426

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD declines below 1.1350 as investors turn cautious

EUR/USD declines below 1.1350 as investors turn cautious

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure during the European session and trades below 1.1350. Investors remain cautious as the latest headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict point to an escalation of geopolitical tensions. US markets will be closed in observance of Presidents Day.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3600 as risk flows cool off

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3600 as risk flows cool off

GBP/USD lost its traction and started to edge lower toward 1.3600, erasing a large portion of its daily gains. The souring market mood amid renewed concerns over a Russian invasion is forcing investors to move away from risk-sensitive assets. 

GBP/USD News

Gold recovers toward $1,900 on risk aversion

Gold recovers toward $1,900 on risk aversion

Gold fell below $1,890 earlier in the day but managed to stage a rebound toward $1,900. The yellow metal is finding demand as a safe haven with investors growing concerned over a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Gold News

XRP price coils up, forecasts potential for a 30% breakout

XRP price coils up, forecasts potential for a 30% breakout

XRP price is consolidating again, suggesting a potential for a repeat of the movement between February 3 and 8. Holders can expect a move to $1 to collect the untapped liquidity.

Read more

Nio Inc tumbles during a bearish close to the week for US markets

Nio Inc tumbles during a bearish close to the week for US markets

NIO succumbed to broader selling pressure on Friday as the US government firmly believes that Russia is planning its imminent attack on Ukraine.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures